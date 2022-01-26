Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $8,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 365.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of DFIN opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.66. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DFIN shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Craig Clay sold 19,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $904,823.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 16,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $808,567.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,090 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.