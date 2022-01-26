Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,766 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in National Bank were worth $8,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 190.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 360,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 236,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,876,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of National Bank during the third quarter valued at $492,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 42.9% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 73,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of National Bank during the second quarter valued at $208,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other National Bank news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 13,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $610,197.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,091 shares of company stock valued at $909,904. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NBHC stock opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.97.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. National Bank’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

