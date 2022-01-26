Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 34,920 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,920 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $9,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASO. FMR LLC boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,277,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,145 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,898,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,299 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,675,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,845 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Ken C. Hicks acquired 20,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $4,741,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,851 shares of company stock worth $13,703,863 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

