Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $7,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in AngioDynamics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,081,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,457,000 after buying an additional 170,480 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 78.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 100,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,525,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,515,000 after purchasing an additional 131,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

ANGO opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.43. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 0.89.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ANGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. raised AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 10,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $228,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

