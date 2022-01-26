Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PLD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis stock opened at $153.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $113.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.13 and a 200-day moving average of $142.35. Prologis has a 52 week low of $94.14 and a 52 week high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Prologis by 69.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,367 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $398,345,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Prologis by 7,381.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,509 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,815 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Prologis by 30.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.