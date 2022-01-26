ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,773,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 49,593,430 shares.The stock last traded at $44.81 and had previously closed at $41.79.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQQQ. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 99,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 3,225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

