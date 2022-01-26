Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 9,620 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 242.9% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMT stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

