Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys New Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 106.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.46.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $67.02 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.28%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $1,637,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 22,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $1,780,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 651,850 shares of company stock valued at $50,696,544 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

