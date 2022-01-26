Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 87.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $891,000.

Get Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PRN opened at $98.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.76 and its 200-day moving average is $107.19. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $92.53 and a 12-month high of $123.26.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.