Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $144.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $118.13 and a 52-week high of $154.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.43 and a 200-day moving average of $145.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.