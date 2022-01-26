Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.09 Million Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,350.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $88,000.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $252.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.60 and its 200-day moving average is $266.82. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $221.52 and a one year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

