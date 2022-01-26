Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $838,000 Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,539,000 after buying an additional 1,034,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,479,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,273,000 after buying an additional 453,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,862,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,406,000 after buying an additional 142,936 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,792,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,484,000 after buying an additional 113,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,323,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,915,000 after buying an additional 425,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,678,222. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $90.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.37 and a 200 day moving average of $80.64. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.59 and a 12 month high of $94.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

