Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 43.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS.

PB traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.20. 14,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,141. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $64.40 and a one year high of $83.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 23.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

