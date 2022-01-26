Providence First Trust Co Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Providence First Trust Co decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,281 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,486 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $59,372,603.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Financial started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.30.

Walmart stock opened at $137.12 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.98. The stock has a market cap of $380.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

