Providence First Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Providence First Trust Co cut its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of Providence First Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 237.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $91.87 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $88.52 and a 12-month high of $110.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.61.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.