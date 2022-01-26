Prudential (LON:PRU) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,680 ($22.67) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,879 ($25.35) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,964 ($26.50) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,640 ($22.13) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, September 27th. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($24.62) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,720 ($23.21) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,736.27 ($23.43).

Get Prudential alerts:

LON PRU opened at GBX 1,246 ($16.81) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The firm has a market cap of £34.22 billion and a PE ratio of -17.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,309.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,395.83. Prudential has a 52 week low of GBX 1,158 ($15.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($21.57).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.