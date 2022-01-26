PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,030 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of PTC by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,654 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of PTC by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,965,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its position in shares of PTC by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 44,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 113,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,243,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $114.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.93. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.49 and a 1 year high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.30 million. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.78.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $1,499,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

