PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.12. 6,919 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 3,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PTT Exploration and Production Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get PTT Exploration and Production Public alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average is $7.06.

PTT Exploration & Production Plc engages in the exploration and production of petroleum, foreign gas pipeline transportation, and investment in energy business. The firm’s projects include Myanmar M3 Project, Bongkot Project, Contract 4 Project, and Mariana Oil Sands Project. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Productions; Pipeline Transportation; and Head Office and Others.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for PTT Exploration and Production Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTT Exploration and Production Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.