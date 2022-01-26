Public Index Network (PIN) Trading Down 6.2% This Week

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Public Index Network has a market cap of $2.48 million and $2,051.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00050432 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,433.34 or 0.06578754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00053932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,923.45 or 0.99825835 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00049639 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

