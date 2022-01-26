Public Mint Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges. Public Mint has a market cap of $8.18 million and $90,240.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00029024 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,688,255 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.