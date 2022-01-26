Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Dover by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dover by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 6.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Dover by 40.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 50,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOV. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $170.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.75. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $115.88 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

