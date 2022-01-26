Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.68 Million Stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 531,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,815 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

ACB has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Shares of ACB opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.65. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.92.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $47.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 252.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. Analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.