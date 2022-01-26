Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,400,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,057 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,168,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,399,000 after acquiring an additional 505,479 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,732,000 after purchasing an additional 479,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,204,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,241,000 after purchasing an additional 419,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 19.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,644,000 after purchasing an additional 257,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

HOPE stock opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.90 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

