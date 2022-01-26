Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,120 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Xencor were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,326,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,195,000 after purchasing an additional 104,878 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,246,000 after buying an additional 164,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,605,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,876,000 after buying an additional 19,017 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,000,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,493,000 after buying an additional 66,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,471,000 after buying an additional 46,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XNCR opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. Xencor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.65.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

XNCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

