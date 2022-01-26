Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 3,281 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PRA Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,281,000 after acquiring an additional 230,614 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group in the second quarter worth about $1,262,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,599,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $439,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $72,893.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,426 shares of company stock worth $3,188,061. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.35. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $51.00.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

