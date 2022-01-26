Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 3,690 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 333,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of SVC opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.34.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.36%.

SVC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.