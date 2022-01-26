Public Sector Pension Investment Board Takes $3.63 Million Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,633,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 567.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Middlesex Water news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $301,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $52,653.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $103.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.24 and its 200 day moving average is $105.73. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $121.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

