Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Position Lessened by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEG opened at $64.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.03, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $67.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.34.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $313,791.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $624,506.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,146 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

