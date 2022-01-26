Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €130.00 by Warburg Research

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been assigned a €130.00 ($147.73) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.29% from the company’s previous close.

PUM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €108.00 ($122.73) price objective on Puma in a research report on Monday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($142.05) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($120.45) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €119.00 ($135.23) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Puma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €116.47 ($132.35).

PUM opened at €90.60 ($102.95) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €104.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is €104.02. Puma has a one year low of €78.72 ($89.45) and a one year high of €115.40 ($131.14). The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.64.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

