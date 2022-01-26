Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $631.01 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) will announce sales of $631.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $627.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $635.50 million. Pure Storage posted sales of $502.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $562.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PSTG shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.37.

Shares of PSTG opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Pure Storage has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $35.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $26.25.

In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $921,830.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Pure Storage by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Pure Storage by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 248,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 91.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Pure Storage by 1.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

