Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) will report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.32). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($5.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.71) to ($5.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($1.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pyxis Oncology.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($7.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($6.81).

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYXS. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pyxis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Pyxis Oncology stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.86. 553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,309. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43. Pyxis Oncology has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

In other news, Director Darren S. Cline bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Civik acquired 15,700 shares of Pyxis Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $200,018.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

