Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Ensign Group, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for The Ensign Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $75.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $68.29 and a 52 week high of $98.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.51%.

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $33,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,508 shares of company stock valued at $612,598 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.