Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TBK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.81.

TBK opened at $89.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $56.70 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.00 and its 200 day moving average is $102.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $1,965,187.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,981 shares of company stock worth $4,021,310. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

