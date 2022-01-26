Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Westamerica Bancorporation Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Westamerica Bancorporation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

WABC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of WABC opened at $59.47 on Monday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $66.85. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.64.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 40.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

