Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Issued By Wedbush

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BOK Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.77. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.24 EPS.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.38.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $101.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.53 and its 200 day moving average is $96.47. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $72.81 and a 1 year high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $114,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $54,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,205. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.43%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

