Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for e.l.f. Beauty in a report released on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.78.

NYSE:ELF opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 81.36 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average of $29.99. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $91.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.36 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $320,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $437,923.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,377 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

