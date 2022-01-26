Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Issued By Truist Financial

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Booking in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $11.87 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $13.91. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $3,100.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Booking’s FY2022 earnings at $90.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $119.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $142.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $170.59 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,749.04.

BKNG opened at $2,329.02 on Monday. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,860.73 and a 12 month high of $2,687.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $95.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,321.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,325.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.27 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 57.4% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after acquiring an additional 139,771 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Booking during the third quarter valued at about $318,101,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Booking by 9.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,551,000 after buying an additional 122,091 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 76.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,190,000 after buying an additional 98,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 1,973.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,495,000 after buying an additional 86,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,973. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

