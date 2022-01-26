Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Issued By US Capital Advisors

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) – US Capital Advisors upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NuStar Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

NS has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group raised NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

NS opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.77. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $20.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.52.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 53.34%. The company had revenue of $412.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,126,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $206,616,000 after buying an additional 1,498,297 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,398,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,162,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after purchasing an additional 427,205 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 856,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,465,000 after acquiring an additional 362,804 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,026,000 after acquiring an additional 285,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is -116.79%.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

