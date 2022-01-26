Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Nuvei Corporation Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:NVE)

Nuvei Corporation (TSE:NVE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nuvei in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48.

Nuvei (TSE:NVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$231.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$222.54 million.

