QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QCR had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

Shares of QCRH opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. QCR has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.27. The company has a market capitalization of $933.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.26%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QCRH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in QCR by 30.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in QCR by 105.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in QCR by 19.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of QCR by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at $497,000. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

