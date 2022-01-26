Qtron Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,780,000 after buying an additional 26,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Hologic by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 66,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 27,443 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Hologic by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 352,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,042,000 after buying an additional 193,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $70.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.12. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.36.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

