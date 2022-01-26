Qtron Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in AON by 286.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in AON during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in AON by 327.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON opened at $267.71 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $202.32 and a 12 month high of $326.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AON. Evercore ISI cut AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.06.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.