Qtron Investments LLC Invests $562,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EW stock opened at $109.49 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on EW shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.15.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,902,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

