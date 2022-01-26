Qtron Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,426,000 after buying an additional 52,949 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,805.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,463,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 1,413,313 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,501.2% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 20,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 19,425 shares during the period. 71.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $79.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $200.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 97.53%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.44.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

