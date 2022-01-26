Qtron Investments LLC Sells 2,525 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 65.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the third quarter worth $308,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Qorvo by 87.1% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 20,657 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 8.6% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 137,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,003,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $133.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.48 and a 200-day moving average of $168.46. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $129.47 and a one year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QRVO. Summit Insights lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

