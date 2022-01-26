Qtron Investments LLC Sells 2,610 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Security National Bank increased its stake in Valero Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 28.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.93.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $81.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.53 and its 200-day moving average is $71.68. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $86.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.46, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

