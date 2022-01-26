Qtron Investments LLC Sells 3,730 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Qtron Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 42.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Trimble by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $70.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $96.49. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $330,461.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

