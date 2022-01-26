Quantum Resistant Ledger Market Cap Reaches $11.85 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000424 BTC on exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $11.85 million and approximately $35,188.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 17.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,858.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,447.88 or 0.06641206 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.04 or 0.00293107 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.17 or 0.00789958 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00009551 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00065122 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00008278 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.98 or 0.00393335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.12 or 0.00244506 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,814,486 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars.

