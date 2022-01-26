Quest Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Quest Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Moody’s by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Moody’s by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCO stock traded up $7.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $261.38 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.29. The company has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,390 shares of company stock worth $556,086 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.27.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

