Quest Investment Management LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Quest Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.4% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 9,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 10,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,339,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,359,254. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.31 and its 200 day moving average is $79.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

